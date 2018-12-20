Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: These cybersecurity stocks are the ones to own in this market

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.: "This is a stock, right now, that I am telling members of the ActionAlertsPlus.com club that they should be buying. My charitable trust owns it. Why? Because is there a greater trend in the world than the Chinese spying on us and hacking us that we actually have to go after them criminally? Who can stop it? Cyberark can stop it. Palo Alto can stop it. Cisco can stop it. Those are the ones to own."

Owens Corning: "It's housing. Anything housing's been wrecked by the Fed. They don't seem to care, but that's what that is. Nothing else. Mortgage rates went up too fast, sorry. Not my fault."

Hormel Foods Corp.: "I happen to like Hormel. It had a really good last quarter. They're doing a lot of good things. It's a great way to play the disinflation that I see happening."

Blackstone Group LP: "I like Blackstone. It's got a 9 percent yield. It's really well run. [CEO Steven] Schwarzman has seen all kinds of markets. I have faith in them. I think they know what they're doing."

TherapeuticsMD Inc.: "I like the woman products. I mean, look, this is a total spec, OK? It's a total spec. They're losing money hand over fist, actually, but I think what matters is that if you want to speculate with it, I'm going to give you my blessing."

Abiomed Inc.: "Oh, that's a good company. Oh, boy, Abiomed is really good. But I'm going to tell you: right now, in this kind of unsteadier market, the better one will be Medtronic. OK? Medtronic's a little bit safer, but those guys are good."

Watch the full lightning round here:

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Palo Alto Networks and Cisco Systems.

