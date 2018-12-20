Markets

European stocks set to open lower after Fed hikes rates

  • European shares are expected to open lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates on Wednesday.
  • The FTSE is set to open 119 points lower at 6,647, while the CAC is set to open 78 points lower at 4699.

European markets are set to open lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the fourth time in 2018.

The FTSE is set to open 119 points lower at 6,647. Meanwhile the CAC is set to open 78 points lower at 4699, and the DAX is expected to open 161 points lower at 10,605, according to IG.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
Volume
FTSE
---
DAX
---
CAC
---

Officials at the Federal Reserve voted to hike interest rates by 0.25 percent on Wednesday, although President Donald Trump had been pressing the central bank for a more dovish policy outlook.

Meanwhile, Asian markets saw shares slide on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei shedding 3.3 percent to reach nine-month lows.

Back in Europe, the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee is preparing to announce its latest interest rate decision. The MPC voted unanimously to maintain rates of 0.75 percent at its last meeting. Investors expect the BoE to hold rates this month.

Thursday will also see Russian President Vladimir Putin hold his annual news conference at 0900 GMT.

