European stocks set to open lower after Fed hikes rates

Officials at the Federal Reserve voted to hike interest rates by 0.25 percent on Wednesday, although President Donald Trump had been pressing the central bank for a more dovish policy outlook.

Meanwhile, Asian markets saw shares slide on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei shedding 3.3 percent to reach nine-month lows.

Back in Europe, the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee is preparing to announce its latest interest rate decision. The MPC voted unanimously to maintain rates of 0.75 percent at its last meeting. Investors expect the BoE to hold rates this month.

Thursday will also see Russian President Vladimir Putin hold his annual news conference at 0900 GMT.