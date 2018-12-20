For anyone who wins big in Powerball or Mega Millions, those recent federal tax cuts might not translate into a lower bill from Uncle Sam.

Depending on where winners live, they could end up owing more than they would have before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act took effect this year.

While the legislation reduced the top marginal income tax rate to 37 percent from 39.6 percent, it also eliminated most tax deductions and put a $10,000 limit on what you can deduct for state and local taxes (called SALT) that you paid during the year.