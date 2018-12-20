Health and Science

Juul employees get a special $2 billion bonus from tobacco giant Altria, averaging about $1.3 million per person

  • Juul employees stand to receive a $2 billion dividend from Altria as part of the tobacco giant's deal announced Thursday, according to people familiar with the plan.
  • The bonus averages out to roughly $1.3 million for each of Juul's roughly 1,500 employees.
  • Altria invested $12.8 billion for a 35 percent stake in Juul that values the e-cigarette company at $38 billion.
Juul's 1,500 employees are getting a $2 billion bonus from Altria, averaging about $1.3 million each, as part of the tobacco giant's $12.8 billion investment in the e-cigarette maker, people familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The bonus is being paid out as a special dividend as part of the deal, which was announced Thursday.

How much employees get depends on a number of factors, including how long they've been with the company and how much stock they own, another person briefed on the terms said.

Juul is receiving the lump sum payout as part of the deal and has decided to share it with its staff, one of the people said.

Altria's 35 percent stake values Juul at $38 billion.

