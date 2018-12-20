Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker reportedly will not have to recuse himself from overseeing the ongoing investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller.

CNN reported that Whitaker, who was appointed to temporarily lead the Justice Department last month, has been told by department ethics officials that he can be oversee Mueller's probes, which include looking into whether Whitaker's boss, President Donald Trump, tried to obstruct justice in connection with Mueller's inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

CNN said Whitaker would inform senators of the advice from ethics officials later Thursday.

NBC News soon confirmed the story soon afterward.

Whitaker's previous criticisms of Mueller's probe have worried several members of Congress, who question his ability to fairly oversee the special counsel's office.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment by CNBC.

Trump fired Whitaker's predecessor, Jeff Sessions, last month after ripping Sessions several times over the past year for recusing himself from the Russia probe.

Mueller, a former FBI director, was brought in by the Justice Department to handle the existing Russian inquiry after after Sessions recused himself from any involvement in that probe because of his own contact with a Russian official prior to the election while supporting Trump's candidacy.

Mueller's investigations had been overseen by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Trump has nominated William Barr, a lawyer in private practice, to be his next attorney general. Barr, who in that position would have oversight over Mueller, previously served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush.

Also Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, called on Trump to reconsider his nomination of Barr. Schumer said Barr was disqualified from serving as attorney general after the news Wednesday that he wrote an unsolicited memo to the Justice Department, which claimed Mueller's obstruction of justice inquiry was based on a "fatally misconceived" theory.

"As I understand it, his theory is premised on a novel and legally insupportable reading of the law," Barr wrote in that memo, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"Moreover, in my view, if credited by the Justice Department, it would have grave consequences far beyond the immediate confines of this case and would do lasting damage to the Presidency and to the administration of law within the Executive branch," Barr wrote.

Schumer, in a statement Thursday, said, "Mr. Barr's memo reveals that he is fatally conflicted from being able to oversee the Special Counsel's investigation and he should not be nominated to be attorney general."

"Mr. Barr believes presidents in general — and more frighteningly, President Trump, who has shown less respect for the rule of law than any president — are above the law," Schumer said. "The fact that he holds these deeply misguided views and chose to launch them in an unprovoked written attack on the Special Counsel unquestionably disqualifies Mr. Barr from serving as attorney general again."