A startling 38 percent of wealthy Republicans wouldn't vote to re-elect Trump: CNBC survey

Twenty percent of respondents, including 18 percent of Republican millionaires, think President Donald Trump won't even be the Republican nominee for president in 2020. Eight percent believe outgoing Ohio Governor John Kasich will be the nominee, while 7 percent think it will be Vice President Mike Pence.

That means that at least some Republicans believe the President could face and lose a primary challenge in 2020, or that he could be forced to leave office prematurely.

More from Millionaire Survey:

The biggest risk to millionaire wealth is Washington

Despite new tax laws, wealthy may give more to charity

On the Democratic side, 38 percent of respondents believe former Vice President Joe Biden will win the party's nomination. Republicans and Independents were more likely than Democrats to say Biden would get the nod, though he is still the most popular choice among his own party. Overall, 22 percent responded "Other," while 10 percent say Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) will be the nominee.

Not a single democrat millionaire thinks Oprah Winfrey will be the Democratic nominee, but 3 percent of Republicans and 3 percent of Independents do. No Democrats have officially declared their intention to run.