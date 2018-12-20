Read James Mattis' resignation letter to Trump: 'We must be resolute' against Russia and China

James Mattis stepped down as President Donald Trump's secretary of Defense on Thursday.

The president announced on Twitter that the retired general would depart the administration in February.

In a letter addressed to Trump, Mattis said that "because you have a right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours" on a number of subjects, "I believe it is right for me to step down from my position."

In his letter, Mattis cited the importance of US alliances, particularly NATO, and said the US must stand 'resolute and unambiguous' in the face of authoritarian countries such as China and Russia.