Cooking robots and self-driving taxis: 10 ways tech is trying to change the world

Artificial intelligence (AI) is starting to play a role in the treatment of serious conditions.
In London, machine-learning technology has been used to identify signs of eye disease and "recommend how patients should be referred for care."
The breakthrough is the result of work by bright minds at London's Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, DeepMind Health and University College London's Institute of Ophthalmology.
As part of the study, thousands of historic, de-personalized eye scans were analysed.
In August 2018, Moorfields announced that the AI system was able to recommend the correct referral decision for more than 50 eye diseases with an accuracy of 94 percent.