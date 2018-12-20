Cooking robots and self-driving taxis: 10 ways tech is trying to change the world

The way our favorite dishes are prepared could be on the cusp of a dramatic change.

Take the hamburger. "Autonomous robotic kitchen assistant" Flippy has been designed to work in commercial kitchens alongside human staff.

Using an automatic spatula, it can recognize and monitor items on a grill and turn out hundreds of burger patties per hour.

In July 2018, Flippy was piloted as a "frying assistant" for the Chick 'n Tots stand at the Los Angeles Dodger's Dodger Stadium.

In September, Miso Robotics, the team behind Flippy, announced that the robot would continue to fry food at Dodger Stadium "through the end of the 2018" season.