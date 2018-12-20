Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nike, CalAmp and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Nike shares rose more than 7 percent during after hours trading after it exceeded analyst expectations in its quarterly results. The company reported $9.37 billion in revenue, beating the expected $9.18 billion. It also earned 52 cents per share, beating predictions of 46 cents per share.

CalAmp shares fell as much as 11.5 percent during after hours trading Thursday as the company gave weak fourth quarter earnings guidance. The company expects to earn 23 cents to 29 cents per share, while analysts were expecting 30 cents per share. But Cintas beat expectations for the third quarter, reporting earnings of 25 cents per share, while analysts expected 23 cents per share.

Cintas shares rose as much as 5 percent after hours after beating analysts' expectations and issuing strong full-year guidance. The company earned $1.76 per share while analysts expected $1.70 per share. It also reported $1.72 billion in revenue, beating analysts' predictions of $1.7 billion. Its full year earnings per share guidance beat expectations of $7.24 per share. The company expects to earn $7.30 to $7.38 per share.