Walgreens Boots Alliance beats Wall Street estimates on top and bottom lines

Walgreens Boots Alliance on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations.

Shares of the company dipped 2 percent in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.46, adjusted, vs. $1.43 expected

Revenue: $33.79 billion vs. $33.78 billion expected

The pharmacy chains' parent company reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.18 per share, up 37 percent from $821 million, or 81 cents a share during the same quarter last year. Revenue during the quarter ended Nov. 30 rose 9.9 percent to $33.79 billion, from $30.7 billion last year.

