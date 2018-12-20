Your first trade for Thursday, December 20

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Emerging Markets ETF.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of the Utilities ETF.

Guy Adami was a buyer of the CME Group.

