Art Cashin's predictions for 2019: Fed won't hike and there's an 'outside chance' they cut rates

"I don't know. It's a terrific gamble for them because if it passes, it's not vastly different than NAFTA, so it will keep the economy and the exchanges working well. If the Democrats choose to really fight, it could very disruptive of the biggest trade area in the world."
As for Art's 2018 predictions, I give high marks for his three core predictions:
- China could interrupt the synchronized global growth story. RIGHT
- The Fed: he risk is that inflation remains too low. HALF RIGHT (inflation moved toward the Fed's target but was still shy)
- Bitcoin will not work out the way the bitcoin enthusiasts think it will. RIGHT
Not bad, given how low the accuracy rate of most predictions are.