Disney accused of insulting and exploiting Africa over its trademark of 'Hakuna Matata'

Disney is facing backlash over its trademark on Swahili phrase "Hakuna Matata," after more than 120,000 people signed an online petition asking the entertainment company to relinquish ownership of the slogan.

The term, which loosely translates to "no problem," appeared in Disney's 1994 film "The Lion King." According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the corporation filed to trademark the term in the same year. Disney is set to release a live action remake of the animated movie in July 2019.

Zimbabwean activist Shelton Mpala started the petition, which had 123,360 signatures on Friday, to make a stand against corporations that attempt to trademark languages and phrases.

"Disney can't be allowed to trademark something that it didn't invent," he said on the petition's webpage. "The decision to trademark 'Hakuna Matata' is predicated purely on greed and is an insult not only the spirit of the Swahili people but also, Africa as a whole."

The phrase is commonly used in several African countries, including Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

Mpala told the BBC that while he was not a Swahili speaker, he believed the trademarking of "Hakuna Matata" was the latest case of Africa being "exploited in some shape, fashion or form."

Many of the petition's signatories have taken to Twitter to express their outrage at Disney's commercial ownership of the phrase.