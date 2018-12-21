Market sentiment soured overnight, after the Federal Reserve largely retained plans to increase interest rates next year despite escalating risks to economic growth.

The U.S. central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point on Wednesday, marking the fourth increase this year and the ninth since it began normalizing in December 2015.

The fragile mood in financial markets intensified as President Donald Trump refused to sign legislation to fund the U.S. government on Thursday, raising the risk of a federal shutdown over the weekend.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, slipped 0.5 percent on Friday.

Back in Europe, investors are likely to monitor Italian business and consumer confidence figures for December at around 9:00 a.m. London time.

In oil markets, crude futures fell another 5 percent in the previous session, bringing Brent's losses since its October peak to around 37 percent.

The international benchmark was trading at around $54.78 Friday morning, up around 0.8 percent, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $46.27, almost 0.9 percent higher.