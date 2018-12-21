There's never been this kind of surge in last-minute shoppers picking up online orders

Unless shoppers are willing to pay for rush shipping, the deadline has passed for most online orders for delivery in time for Christmas.

Shoppers are using stores as pick-up points at record rates this season, with the number of shoppers opting to buy items online and pick up at stores surging in the final days before Christmas.

"Retailers have executed buy online, pick up in store very well this holiday season. This is the first time in the past three years that we have been measuring it where we saw actual performance increase for all retailers," Frank Layo, managing director at Kurt Salmon, part of Accenture Strategy, told CNBC in an interview.

"This year's top five for buy online, pick up in store in our study were Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Kohl's, Target, and the Home Depot," Layo said.

This type of ordering, also know as click and collect, is up 47 percent this holiday season compared to last year, according to new data from Adobe. Layo attributed the increase to more types of retailers offering it at more locations and shoppers getting more comfortable with the option.