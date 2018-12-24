By the numbers: Stock market collapses on Christmas Eve, heads for worst December ever

The stock market is ending the year on quite the ugly note. Here is where we stand statistically:
MAJOR INDEXES:
- S&P 500 closed down -2.71% Monday for its seventh negative day in 8 and its worst day since Dec. 4, when the S&P lost -3.24%
- Until Monday, the Dow & S&P 500's worst Christmas Eve ever was back in 1985, when they fell 0.63% and 0.69%, respectively
- S&P hit a new 52-week low Friday of 2,351.10, its lowest level back to April 2017
- MTD: S&P is down -14.82% on pace for its worst December ever back to back-tested inception in 1928, with the next worst December in 1931 when the S&P lost -14.53%, and its worst month since October 2008 when the S&P lost -16.94%
- YTD: S&P is down -12.06% in 2018 on pace for its worst year since 2008 when the S&P lost -38.49%
- Since Record: S&P is 20.06% below its intraday all-time high of 2,940.91 from Sept. 21 closing in bear market levels
- The CBOE Volatility Index VIX hit a high so far today of 36.10, its highest level since Feb. 9, when the VIX hit a high of 41.06
- Russell 2K small caps closed down -1.95% today for their 13th negative day in 14, hitting a new 52-week low today of 1,266.92
- MTD: Small caps are down -17.37% MTD on pace for their worst month since October 2008, when small caps lost -20.90%
- YTD: Small caps are down -17.49% YTD on pace for their worst year since 2008, when small caps lost -34.8%
- Since Record: Small caps are 27.28% below their intraday all-time high of 1,742.09 from Aug. 31, closing in bear market levels
- Dow closed down -2.91% today for its sixth negative day in 7 and its worst day since Dec. 4, when the Dow lost -3.1%
- MTD: Dow is down -14.67% MTD, on pace for its worst month since Oct. 10, 2008, when the Dow lost -18.15% and on pace for its worst December performance since 1931, when the Dow lost -17.01%
- YTD: Dow is down -11.84% in 2018, on pace for its worst year since 2008 when the Dow lost -33.84%
- The Dow hit a new 52-week low today of 21,792.20, its lowest level since September 2017
- Since Record: Dow is 19.14% below its intraday all-time high of 26,951.81 from Oct. 3, closing in correction levels
- NASDAQ closed down -2.21% today for its seventh negative day in 8
- MTD: NASDAQ is down -15.52% on pace for its worst month since October 2008, when the NASDAQ lost -17.73%
- YTD: NASDAQ is down -10.29% YTD, on pace for its worst year since 2008, when the NASDAQ lost -40.54%
- The NASDAQ hit a new 52-wk low today of 6,190.17, its lowest level back to August 2017
- Since Record: NASDAQ is 23.9% below its intraday all-time high of 8,133.3 from Aug. 30, closing in bear market levels
SECTORS:
- Sectors: 11 out of 11 sectors were negative today, led by Utilities down -4.27%, turning in their worst day since Aug. 8, 2011, when the sector lost -5.47%
- 10 out of 11 sectors closed in correction levels or worse today:
- Energy — 31.24% below their May 21 52-week high, closing in bear market levels
- Materials — 26.15% below their Jan. 26 record close, closing in bear market levels
- Financials — down 26.09% from their Jan. 26 52-week high, closing in bear market levels
- Industrials — 25.23% below their Jan. 26 record close, closing in bear market levels
- Tech — 24.13% below their Oct. 3 record close, closing in bear market levels
- Consumer Discretionary — 22.99% below their Sept. 27 record close, closing in bear market levels
- Communication Services — 22.61% below their Feb. 1 52-week high, closing in bear market levels
- Consumer Staples — down 17.29% from their Jan. 26 52-week high close
- Health Care — down 15.63% from its Oct. 1 record close
- Real Estate — down -12.76% from its 52-week closing high
- The least negative sector today was Communication Services — down -2.02% today
- Sectors MTD: 11 out of 11 sectors are negative MTD, led by Energy down -18.1% on pace for its worst month ever through our history back to 1998, the next worst month is October 2008, when Energy lost -18.01%
- The least negative sector MTD is Utilities, down -6.76%
- Sectors YTD: 11 out of 11 sectors are negative YTD, led by Energy, down -25.31% YTD
- Note all the S&P sectors have not closed in negative territory for the year since 200
- The most positive sector YTD is Utilities, down -2.1%, closely followed by Health Care, down -2.31%
OTHER MARKETS:
- Gold (FEB) has hit a high so far today of 1,273, its highest level since Jun. 25, when gold traded as high as 1,274.4
- WTI (FEB) has hit a low so far today of 44.10, its lowest level since July 11, 2017, when WTI traded as low as 43.83
- MTD: WTI is down -13.37%, on pace for its third straight negative month for the first time since June 2017 and its 4-month losing streak
- QTD: WTI is down -39.82%, on pace for its worst quarter since Q4 2014, when WTI lost -41.56%
- YTD: WTI is down -27.06% on pace for its worst year since 2015, when WTI lost -30.47%
- Brent (FEB) has hit a low so far today of 51.83, its lowest level since Aug. 31, 2017, when Brent traded as low as 50.56
- Dollar index is trading down -0.48%, on pace for its third negative day in 4
- MTD: Dollar index is down -0.80%, on pace for its first negative month in 3
- YTD: Dollar index is up 4.74%, on pace for its fifth positive year in 6
- US 2-year note yielding 2.5927% vs last Friday's close of 2.643%, hitting a low today of 2.589%, its lowest level since Aug, 22, when the 2-year yielded as low as 2.587%
- US 5-yr note yielding 2.5927%, yielding about equal to the 2-year at 2.5927%
- US 10-year note yielding 2.7579% vs its close last Friday of 2.7920%
— With reporting by Robert Hum