Executive Edge

Despite December doldrums, many Wall Street analysts are bullish for 2019

Despite December doldrums, stocks could rebound in 2019   

Despite the market turmoil in December, many of Wall Street's top analysts remain bullish for 2019.

A CNBC survey found that the average strategist sees the S&P 500 ending next year above 3,000.

That move would be a gain of more than 20 percent from current levels.

That would be welcome news to investors, with the S&P on pace for its worst December since the Great Depression.

The first quarter of the year tends to be generally positive for stocks.

The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq have posted average gains of more than 1 percent each – with the S&P trading positively 2/3 of the time.

While those gains tend to be modest, there are some sectors that tend to outperform.

The Consumer Discretionary and Tech sectors lead - each group logging gains in excess of 3 percent.

The Energy sector tacks on about 2 percent – that's in a period where WTI Crude gains an average of 4 percent.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...