'The worst is yet to come': Experts say a global bear market is just getting started

Strategist: The 'worst is yet to come' for the markets 2 Hours Ago | 03:12

Volatility on Wall Street has led shares across the globe on a wild ride in recent months, resulting in a number of stock markets dipping into bear territory. That's set to worsen in the new year, experts told CNBC on Monday.

Bear markets — typically defined as 20 percent or more off a recent peak — are threatening investors worldwide. In the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite closed in a bear market on Friday and the S&P 500 was on the brink of one itself after declining nearly 18 percent from its record earlier this year. Globally, Germany's DAX and China's Shanghai Composite have also entered bear market levels.

Major market risks remain, experts said. The Federal Reserve is likely to continue raising interest rates and worries about a global economic slowdown — made worse by a trade war between the U.S. and China — are mounting.

"I would love to be more optimistic but i just don't see too many positives out there. I think the worst is yet to come next year, we're still in the first half of a global equity bear market with more to come next year," Mark Jolley, global strategist at CCB International Securities, told CNBC's "Squawk Box."