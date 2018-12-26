Asia Markets

Japanese stocks attempt to rebound after Christmas Day rout

  • Japan's Nikkei 225 rose more than 1.7 percent in early trade.
  • The share average plummeted around 5 percent on Tuesday, putting the index well into bear market territory — more than 20 percent off its recent high.
  • U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again said the Federal Reserve was hiking interest rates too quickly, continuing his open criticism of the central ban.

Japanese stocks saw gains during trade on Wednesday morning following a Christmas Day plunge of both the Nikkei 225 and Topix.

The Nikkei 225 was higher by 1.71 percent in early trade, while the Topix index also saw gains of 1.73 percent. Shares of index heavyweight Fast Retailing, the company behind the Uniqlo chain of apparel stores, rose around 0.9 percent.

The moves came after the share average plummeted around 5 percent on Tuesday, putting the index well into bear market territory as it was more than 20 percent off its high in October. The broader Topix index also ended more than 4.8 percent lower.

Over in South Korea, however, the Kospi slipped 0.9 percent as chipmaker SK Hynix shed 0.66 percent.

The Australian and Hong Kong stock markets are closed today for a public holiday.

Trump again takes aim at the Fed

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued his spate of open criticism of the Federal Reserve, saying the central bank was hiking interest rates too quickly.

"They're raising interest rates too fast because they think the economy is so good. But I think that they will get it pretty soon," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, referring to the Fed.

Still, the U.S. president suggested that investors should now be buying into the ongoing sell-off.

"I have great confidence in our companies. We have companies, the greatest in the world, and they're doing really well. They have record kinds of numbers. So I think it's a tremendous opportunity to buy," Trump said after speaking with U.S. troops deployed abroad via video conference.

Trump's comments came on the back of a recent steep decline in the U.S. stock markets amid concerns over weaker economic growth. The president himself has often attributed the fall to the Fed, tweeting on Monday that the central bank is "the only problem" with the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 saw their worst Christmas Eve performance in history on Monday. The Dow plunged more than 650 points to fall below 22,000 while the S&P 500 dropped 2.7 percent and slipped into bear market territory. The Nasdaq Composite also fell 2.2 percent.

Futures on Wednesday morning pointed to a continued tumble for the three major indexes stateside.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.553 after seeing highs above 96.9 earlier.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 110.45 after touching highs around 110 in the previous session. The Australian dollar was at $0.7050 after touching highs at the $0.706 handle yesterday.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

