Japanese stocks attempt to rebound after Christmas Day rout

Japanese stocks saw gains during trade on Wednesday morning following a Christmas Day plunge of both the Nikkei 225 and Topix.

The Nikkei 225 was higher by 1.71 percent in early trade, while the Topix index also saw gains of 1.73 percent. Shares of index heavyweight Fast Retailing, the company behind the Uniqlo chain of apparel stores, rose around 0.9 percent.

The moves came after the share average plummeted around 5 percent on Tuesday, putting the index well into bear market territory as it was more than 20 percent off its high in October. The broader Topix index also ended more than 4.8 percent lower.

Over in South Korea, however, the Kospi slipped 0.9 percent as chipmaker SK Hynix shed 0.66 percent.

The Australian and Hong Kong stock markets are closed today for a public holiday.