What being a successful businessman taught Congressman John Delaney about politics

Before entering politics, John Delaney carved out a niche in business providing capital to small and mid-sized businesses

CNBC's John Harwood sat down with Congressman John Delaney to talk about his experience running a company that provided capital to small and mid-sized businesses. Here's what they discussed.

Harwood: So, this restaurant is the place where you used to come when you ran your business across the street?

Delaney: Yep.

Harwood: Tell me about that business.

Delaney: It was my second company. It was a company called Capital Source, which was focuses on financing small and mid-size companies all over the country. Our niche was companies that were growing too fast for their local community bank, but weren't big enough to be served by the big banks.

I built a business to target just that part of the market. It became a good sized company. We ended up financing five thousand companies. I took it public. I ran it until I decided to run for Congress. I spent most of my career helping small businesses get the capital they need to grow, hire people, and pursue their dreams.

Harwood: Tell me about your first company.