CNBC's John Harwood sat down with Congressman John Delaney (D-MD) who's leaving Congress to run for president. They talked about health care and the best way to get all Americans covered.

Harwood: Medicare-for-all - where are you on that issue?

Delaney: I think we should have universal healthcare. Every American should have healthcare as a right, I think it's a human right. I also think it's smart economics.

Harwood: So, is that universal Medicare?

Delaney: No, I would do something different. What would do is basically create a new system for everyone from when they're born to when they're 65. And I'd roll Medicaid into that. And then after 65, they'd go to Medicare. Maybe over time those things could merge together, but right now I think I'd leave Medicare alone. It works, people are happy with it. John

Harwood: Would you phase out employment-provided healthcare?