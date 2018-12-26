The 3 tech stories that will drive the industry in 2019

As 2018 draws to a close, a panel of journalists met for an episode of "Fortt Knox" to look back at some of the defining controversies of the year.

Digital data became a flashpoint as more people considered the implications of smartphone apps that literally track our every move. Digital fun came into question as parents heightened their concerns about kids glued to screens. And digital money experienced a crash, as the price of a Bitcoin dropped from nearly $20,000 to less than $3,500.

Ina Fried of Axios, Ed Lee of the New York Times and Josh Lipton of CNBC join Jon Fortt to explore how those issues played out in 2018, and what's likely next in 2019.