Apple shares could slide 25 percent in 2019, strategist says

"And with the Qualcomm lawsuit, smartphone exhaustion and trade worries, we could easily test those historic lows, which would mean up to 25 percent downside from here," he said, highlighting Qualcomm's long licensing battle with Apple where the sale of some iPhone models has been banned in some jurisdictions.

Still, as with robotic stocks, "this sell-off does seem to set us up for a rare buying opportunity," Smithers said, adding that the opportunity may present itself later on in 2019 or even in 2020. That will be when Apple plans to introduce its 5G handsets, "and we should have greater clarity on the various industry concerns."

The big test for Apple will come with the rollout of 5G, Smithers and other industry watchers say. 5G promises to revolutionize the internet, enabling faster connections and bringing down the time delay for devices to communicate with one another.

"Ultimately they (Apple) are a consumer solutions company, and the first step to that is the hardware. And then it's what the hardware can do with the software," Smithers told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday. "So as we move into the 5G era, it is the effectiveness of the handsets, of their tablets in this environment, either from an enterprise viewpoint or a consumer viewpoint that will be key."