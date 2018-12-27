Asia Markets

Asian stocks poised for gains after Wall Street skyrockets

  • Shares in Australia see gains in early trade.
  • Oil-related stocks Down Under also advance on the back of Wednesday's rebound in oil prices.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, stocks surged as the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its largest single-day point gain in history.
  • The moves stateside come on the back of Wall Street's worst Christmas Eve ever on Monday. Stock markets in the U.S. were closed Tuesday.

Shares in Asia were poised for gains on Thursday following an overnight surge in stocks on Wall Street, with all three major indexes stateside posting gains of more than 4.9 percent.

In Australia, the ASX 200 rose 1.41 percent in early trade, with most sectors seeing gains.

Of note, the energy sector Down Under jumped 3.12 percent, with shares of oil-related companies advancing. Santos rose 4.01 percent, Woodside Petroleum gained 3.30 percent and Beach Energy gained 3.04 percent.

The moves came on the back of a strong rebound in oil prices on Wednesday, which saw both U.S. and international benchmark Brent crude post their largest one-day increase since Nov. 30, 2016, when OPEC signed a landmark agreement to cut production.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a positive open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,070 and its counterpart in Osaka was at 19,980. The index last closed at 19,327.06.

Wall Street gushes

In market action stateside, stocks saw major gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its largest single-day point gain in history, jumping 1,086.25 points, or 4.98 percent, to close at 22,878.45. Wednesday's gain also marked the biggest upside move on a percentage basis for the Dow since March 23, 2009, when it rose 5.8 percentage points.

The S&P 500 also catapulted 4.96 percent — its best day since March 2009 — to finish the trading day at 2,467.70. The Nasdaq Composite also had its best day since March 23, 2009, soaring 5.84 percent to close at 6,554.36.

Wednesday marked the biggest post-Christmas rally for U.S. stocks ever.

Because U.S. exchanges were closed Tuesday for the holiday, the moves on Wall Street followed Monday's sharp sell-off, which sent the major indexes down more than 2 percent and ended with the S&P 500 falling into a bear market. The S&P 500 was down 20.06 percent from an intraday record high set on Sept. 21 before Wednesday's sharp rebound.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.026 after touching an earlier low below 96.6.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 111.18 after touching highs above 110 in the previous session. The Australian dollar was at $0.7064 after seeing lows around the $0.703 handle yesterday.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Reuters contributed to this report.

