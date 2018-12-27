Asian stocks poised for gains after Wall Street skyrockets

Shares in Asia were poised for gains on Thursday following an overnight surge in stocks on Wall Street, with all three major indexes stateside posting gains of more than 4.9 percent.

In Australia, the ASX 200 rose 1.41 percent in early trade, with most sectors seeing gains.

Of note, the energy sector Down Under jumped 3.12 percent, with shares of oil-related companies advancing. Santos rose 4.01 percent, Woodside Petroleum gained 3.30 percent and Beach Energy gained 3.04 percent.

The moves came on the back of a strong rebound in oil prices on Wednesday, which saw both U.S. and international benchmark Brent crude post their largest one-day increase since Nov. 30, 2016, when OPEC signed a landmark agreement to cut production.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a positive open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,070 and its counterpart in Osaka was at 19,980. The index last closed at 19,327.06.