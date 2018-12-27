Saudi king shakes up Cabinet in the wake of Khashoggi crisis

The king of Saudi Arabia announced Thursday that he is shaking up his Cabinet, capping a tumultuous period that has plunged the kingdom into its biggest international crisis since King Salman took the throne nearly four years ago.
The royal family has endured three months of intense scrutiny after Saudi agents killed and dismembered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October. The CIA has reportedly concluded that King Salman's successor, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was complicit in the slaying.
The incident has drawn international condemnation and raised questions about Crown Prince Mohammed's ability to shepherd the kingdom through a period of far-reaching social and economic reform. It has also renewed attention on the Saudi-led war in neighboring Yemen, which has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
On Thursday, Saudi Arabia announced former Finance Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf would succeed Adel al-Jubeir as the nation's foreign minister. Al-Jubeir, the public face of Saudi Arabia during the Khashoggi crisis, was appointed minister of state for foreign affairs.