European markets set to bounce back after heavy losses

European markets are expected to open higher Friday morning, following a wild session for stocks where the Dow erased a 600-point drop to close positive.

The FTSE is set to open 70 points higher at 6,654, the CAC is up 44 points at 4,642, and Germany's DAX is set to open 67 points higher at 10,448, according to IG.

This comes after heavy selling in the region on Thursday, with the DAX closing down 2.4 percent. The German bourse DAX is in bear market territory, around 22 percent off its most recent 52-week high. It's also on track for its worst month since January 2016 and its worst year since 2008.

U.S. stocks ended in positive territory overnight, with the Dow adding 1.14 percent despite seeing major losses during the session. Wednesday also saw Wall Street indexes post their biggest daily percentage increases in almost a decade.

Asia stocks gained on Friday, with the Shanghai Composite Index edging up 0.3 percent, South Korea's KOSPI adding 0.5 percent and Australian stocks climbing 0.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei, however, slipped 0.5 percent after surging almost 4 percent in the previous session.

Back in Europe, Russian aluminum company Rusal has appointed Jean-Pierre Thomas as its board chairman as part of an agreed restructuring to end U.S. sanctions.