Jim Paulsen is bullish on stocks again and says it's time to 'buy the dips'

The stock market is likely to remain highly volatile, but the economy is unlikely to fall into a recession and that makes it a good time to "buy the dips" again when stocks fall, Leuthold chief investment strategist Jim Paulsen said.

"If there's no recession, to me it's a buyable correction. They don't tend to get super deep and they tend to reverse. The whole key is the recession," he said in a telephone interview.

Paulsen agrees with many Wall Street forecasts that 2019 will see a slower pace of growth in the low 2 percent range, but no recession.

"That's one of the reasons I'm bullish again here. I'm betting we don't have a recession. I think if we didn't see the low, we saw something pretty close to it," he said. "On days when it's really dying, it's a good time to buy ... on days, when it's rallying hard, just stand pat. That's what I would look at doing."

The S&P 500's closing low was 2,351 Monday, after a sharp drop in the half-day Christmas Eve session, giving it a 19.8 percent decline from its September high. Since Monday, it has swung hard in both directions, but was up about 3 percent for the week as of Friday morning.

"I think sometime in 2019, if you buy down here in this area, you'll probably be happy," he said.

