At least 11 states, from California to Vermont, passed new protections addressing workplace harassment in 2018 — and many of them go into effect in the new year. California also passed a new law requiring women on corporate boards by the end of 2019.

The reforms come as the #MeToo movement has raised the curtain on sexual harassment and misconduct in the workplace. It also raised questions about whether board diversity can help combat abuse and prevent discrimination.

Over the years, California has led the way in strengthening workplace protections for women as well as sexual and gender harassment. For one, the nation's most populous state has had laws on the books since 2005 involving mandatory harassment training and education in the workplace.