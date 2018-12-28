Russia dashes plans to make its oil market alliance with OPEC permanent

Energy ministers had been talking up progress towards the permanent arrangement as recently as their meeting in Vienna, Austria earlier this month.

But on Friday, Novak said the prospects for that plan now look dim, Reuters reported. He said it would create too much red tape and expose the non-OPEC members of the alliance to potential sanctions from the U.S. government.

"There is a consensus that there will be no such organization. That's because it requires additional bureaucratic brouhaha in relation to financing, cartel, with the U.S. side," Novak told reporters, according to Reuters.

The U.S. penalties in question are spelled out in legislation known as NOPEC, or the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act. The bill would authorize the Justice Department to sue groups like OPEC that are deemed cartels for price fixing and antitrust violations, stripping countries of sovereign immunity protections currently built into U.S. law.

The legislation was first introduced in 2007, during a time of rising crude prices and concerns that the world's oil reserves would run dry. It was revived earlier this year in both chambers of Congress by bipartisan groups of lawmakers.