This smart mirror may help you keep your New Year's resolution from your home

It's the time of the year for New Year's resolutions, and one of the most popular ones is to hit the gym.

But fitness start-ups like Mirror are giving consumers an alternative to sweating it out at the gym: Exercising at home. A report by Global Market Insights predicts that the global fitness equipment market will exceed $14 billion by 2024.

Mirror is looking to take a piece of that pie. The company is the brainchild of Brynn Putnam, a former professional ballerina and owner of a chain of boutique fitness studios. The Mirror system consists of an LCD panel, stereo speakers, camera, microphone and companion iOS app. The company works with trainers to create live and on-demand workouts for cardio, strength, yoga, pilates, barre, boxing and stretching. It's a business model similar to Peloton, the in-home spinning bike.

Mirror costs $1,495 with a monthly content subscription of $39. CNBC took it for a spin.