Activision Blizzard plans to fire its CFO for an unspecified cause

Activision Blizzard shares moved down 1 percent in after-hours trading on Monday after the company said that it has informed its chief financial officer, Spencer Neumann, that it plans to let him go. For now he has been placed on a paid leave of absence.

The news comes after a rough year for the gaming company, whose shares have fallen 26 percent in 2018. Last month the company's stock fell 10 percent after it reported a decline in its number of users.

The plan to terminate Neumann, who joined in 2017 after a stint at Disney, is "unrelated to the Company's financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures," according to a regulatory filing. Neumann will have a chance to argue that there isn't reason to terminate his employment. But effective Tuesday, the company's chief corporate officer, Dennis Durkin, will take on CFO responsibilities.

Neumann, 48, received $9.47 million in total compensation in Activision Blizzard's most recent fiscal year, a filing says. He sits on the board of the nonprofit Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

The company declined to comment.

