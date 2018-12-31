US Treasury yields tick lower as market volatility continues

Market focus is largely attuned to the progress on the U.S.-China trade standoff after hints emerged when President Donald Trump said he had a "very good call" with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday to discuss trade. He also claimed that "big progress" was being made on this front. His statements have brought optimism to stocks worldwide that have been under pressure this year.

Following the tweet, however, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump "may be overstating how close the two sides are to an agreement," citing sources "familiar with the state of negotiations."

Trump's comments came after both he and Xi earlier this month agreed to a 90-day pause in tariff escalation.

However, market sentiment remained on edge after survey data out of China on Monday suggested that China's manufacturing activity in December contracted even more than expected.

On the data front, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey is expected at 10:30 a.m. ET.

On the auctions front, a 3-month, a 6-month, and a 52-week auction is scheduled for Monday. Announcements on 4-week and 8-week bills are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.