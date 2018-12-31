House Democrats have prepared spending bills to end shutdown: Aide

Democrats in the House of Representatives have prepared bills that would end the ongoing partial government shutdown, a senior Democratic aide told CNBC on Monday.

The plan would fund the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 8. The remaining government agencies affected by the shutdown would be funded through September via separate bills. Democrats will gain control of the lower chamber of Congress on Thursday.

The funding for the DHS would not include the $5 billion President Donald Trump has demanded to fund his proposed border wall.

The proposal from Democrats, which has not yet been formally announced, is likely to face strong opposition from Trump, who has vowed to do "whatever it takes" to secure funding for the wall.

WATCH: What walls in history can tell us about the fight over Trump's border barrier