House Democrats have prepared spending bills to end shutdown: Aide

  • Democrats in the House of Representatives have prepared bills that would end the ongoing partial government shutdown, according to a senior Democratic aide.
  • The plan would fund the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 8. The remaining government agencies affected by the shutdown would be funded through September.
Democrats in the House of Representatives have prepared bills that would end the ongoing partial government shutdown, a senior Democratic aide told CNBC on Monday.

The plan would fund the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 8. The remaining government agencies affected by the shutdown would be funded through September via separate bills. Democrats will gain control of the lower chamber of Congress on Thursday.

The funding for the DHS would not include the $5 billion President Donald Trump has demanded to fund his proposed border wall.

The proposal from Democrats, which has not yet been formally announced, is likely to face strong opposition from Trump, who has vowed to do "whatever it takes" to secure funding for the wall.

The president's endorsement could prove key to moving any plan forward, given the obstacles to overcoming a presidential veto. And the GOP-dominated upper chamber is unlikely to vote on any bill the president hasn't approved.

"It's simple: The Senate is not going to send something to the President that he won't sign," David Popp, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told CNBC Monday.

To overcome a presidential veto, at least 55 Republicans would have to vote with every Democrat in the House. Overcoming a veto would also require the votes of 67 senators. Republicans will control 53 senate seats in the next Congress.

The partial government shutdown entered its tenth day on New Year's Eve with little signs of progress. In a series of posts on Twitter, the president re-upped his demands for border wall funding.

"I campaigned on Border Security, which you cannot have without a strong and powerful Wall," the president wrote in one post.

"I'm in the Oval Office," he wrote in another. "Democrats, come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall."

Approximately 800,000 federal employees are either out of work or working without pay during the shutdown.

