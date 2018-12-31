Netflix led FANG trade in 2018, but this tech giant could take the top spot this year

A winner has emerged in the FANG trade.
Netflix topped the group in 2018 with a 39 percent rally, blazing past runner-up Amazon, which gained 28 percent and Facebook and Google parent Alphabet, which ended the year in the red.
A winner has emerged in the FANG trade.
Netflix topped the group in 2018 with a 39 percent rally, blazing past runner-up Amazon, which gained 28 percent and Facebook and Google parent Alphabet, which ended the year in the red.
Netflix was down 2.4 percent in Wednesday's premarket after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey said the streaming giant added fewer subscribers than expected last quarter.
A different FANG stock could be best poised to take over Netflix as best performer in 2019, according to Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global.
"I would actually say that the Amazon story is even stronger because they're not just about selling content," Sanchez said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "Amazon Web Services is massive. They continue to do battle with bricks-and-mortar and they continue to make progress, so I actually think the Amazon story is still interesting."
Its cloud-computing arm Amazon Web Services, for example, has had explosive growth in recent years, helping Amazon diversify its sources of revenue. The unit reported 46 percent sales growth in its September-ended quarter and now generates 10 percent of the company's total revenue. However, Amazon also was down 2 percent just ahead of the first trading day of 2019.
Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, also says Amazon looks strong.
"The retailing giant is still in the driver's seat position," he said on "Trading Nation" on Friday. "I look at the chart here, and it looks like just another correction back to identifiable support. So this is a name that I think you're going to see a lot of investors gravitate toward."
Amazon shares bottomed at $1,307 on Christmas Eve, its lowest level since February. Since then, it has bounced 15 percent.
Johnson says Netflix should continue to rise in 2019.
"The longer-term uptrend is still intact despite the sell-off, despite the weakness you've seen in the overall FANG stocks," said Johnson. "The way that it's pulled back right to identifiable support at the lower end of the channel, I think you've got to step up and you've got to be buying the stock in here as it looks like again the uptrend is still intact, and the trend is our friend until it's not."
Netflix has remained within its multiyear channel stretching back to the beginning of 2013. Its shares have exploded 1,923 percent over that six-year stretch.
Netflix topped FANG stocks in 2018 with a 39 percent rally, blazing past runner-up Amazon, which gained 28 percent, but watch out for 2019.
SMH, which tracks semiconductor stocks, outperformed the broader market last week after gaining more than 4 percent. But the ETF remains on pace for its worst quarter in a decade.
When Apple was last this far from its highs, it had a massive surge over the next year. Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, says the recent slump in Apple echoes that move in 2016.
Raymond James' Jeffrey Saut says there is one level on the Dow that could change his bullish tune.
Netflix was the big winner of the FANG trade in 2018. Craig Johnson of Piper Jaffray and Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global discuss whether it could see a repeat performance in 2019.
Canaccord Genuity’s Tony Dwyer believes the next few weeks will painful on Wall Street.
Canaccord Genuity’s Tony Dwyer says the bottoming process isn’t over yet.
Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global says a North Korean attack, should one occur, isn't likely to cause significant long-term market impact.
Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management says the ISM non-manufacturing report is key to watch ahead the jobs data released Friday.
Chad Morganlander of Washington Crossing Advisors is watching the dollar this week and expects it'll begin to strengthen heading into the second half of the year.
Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.
Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's “Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET). In addition, he contributes to CNBCand CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.
Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.
Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli