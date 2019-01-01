Trump invites Congressional leaders to meet about government shutdown

President Donald Trump has invited eight top lawmakers to sit down Wednesday afternoon and discuss the partial government shutdown and border funding.

This would mark the first time Trump has met with democratic and republican leaders since the shutdown started Dec. 22.

Politico first reported news of the invitations, and NBC News confirmed with two congressional leadership sources and another person familiar.

Democrats take control of the House on Thursday and have already signaled that they will vote that day on two bills to try and re-open the government without providing the $5 billion for the border wall that Trump has requested.

Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon about the possibility of making a deal with incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Congress has so far failed to break an impasse over the barrier's funding, and no votes are scheduled yet. Democrats will take the House majority on Thurs., Jan. 3.

Parts of the government have been shut down for 11 days. Lawmakers will get 24 hours notice before any vote on a deal to end the shutdown.

The White House invited Pelosi and Reps. Steny Hoyer Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise, as well as Sens. Chuck Schumer Dick Durbin, Mitch McConnell and John Thune, NBC News confirmed.

-- CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed reporting.