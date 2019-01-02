JP Morgan: If OPEC doesn't maintain its cuts, oil could stay lower for longer

If the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) does not follow through with its commitment to reduce oil production throughout this year, Brent crude prices could struggle to rise, according to J.P. Morgan's head of Asia Pacific oil and gas.

In an early December meeting, OPEC and non-OPEC countries agreed to take about 1.2 million barrels a day off the oil market — initially for six months — starting January, amid a persistent imbalance between global oil supply and demand.

"Well, J.P. Morgan said prior to the OPEC meeting early December, that if OPEC didn't really cut by more than around 1.2 million barrels per day, and they did just for the first half, (not) for the full year, that we could gravitate toward ... our low-oil-price scenario, which is $55 Brent for 2019," Scott Darling told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon during Asian hours, Brent traded down around 1 percent at $53.28.