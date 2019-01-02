'Embracing' immigration crucial to long-term U.S. growth says Mark Zandi   

Chief economist of Moody's Analytics Mark Zandi says America's immigration policy under the Trump Administration conflicts with the country's core interests.

He says what has historically made America's economy "special" is that it attracts "the best and the brightest" from all over the world.

He also says baby boomers' retirement will make welcoming immigrants a necessity in order to help keep programs like Social Security and Medicare funded.

