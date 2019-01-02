Netflix has pulled an episode of "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" in Saudi Arabia after receiving a complaint from the country's government, according to the Financial Times newspaper.

The U.S. streaming service took down the episode, entitled "Saudi Arabia," following a request from the country's Communications and Information Technology Commission as it allegedly violated anti-cybercrime law, the FT reported Sunday.

Netflix and the Saudi IT regulator were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. However, Netflix told the FT: "We strongly support artistic freedom worldwide and only removed this episode in Saudi Arabia after we had received a valid legal request — and to comply with local law."

The episode in question takes aim at the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi regime, as well as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Minhaj, the titular U.S. comedian who hosts the series, says in the episode that "now would be a good time to reassess our relationship with Saudi Arabia."

Minhaj, known for his work on "The Daily Show," was not immediately available for comment on the episode's removal.