Oil prices surge 5%, bouncing sharply off session low

Oil prices reversed course and turned sharply higher in mid-morning trade on Wednesday, after earlier falling more than $1 a barrel as the world's top producers pump at record highs and signs of economic slowdown unnerve the market.

Brent crude rose $2.60, or 4.8 percent, to $56.40 a barrel at 11:22 a.m. ET (1622 GMT), after trading as low as $52.51 earlier. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.22, or 4.9 percent, to $47.63.

Traders pointed to signs that Saudi Arabia is beginning to make good on vows to cut output. Saudi exports in December fell by about half a million barrels per day to stand at 7.253 million bpd, according to tanker-tracking data from Bloomberg.

Figures from ClipperData have shown that loadings of Saudi crude on ships bound for the United States have been falling in recent months. The Saudis have used the price-boosting strategy in the past to shrink U.S. stockpiles, the most transparent and closely-watched inventories in the world.

The "Saudis are trying to engineer a fall, if not plunge, in U.S. crude oil inventories to give the appearance of global tightness," said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.