Tim Cook says he isn't worried about traveling to China after the Huawei CFO's arrest

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he isn't worried about traveling to China in the wake of the Huawei CFO's recent arrest on U.S. warrants, dismissing concerns of potential Chinese retaliation.

"I was just there in October. I'm going back later this quarter. And so it's not something I'm even thinking about is the truth," Cook told CNBC's Josh Lipton in an interview Wednesday.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada last month at the instruction of U.S. officials. The arrest heightened concerns around ongoing trade tensions and spurred speculation that China could target U.S. executives in return.

"I don't know the circumstances of that, and I don't need to know and shouldn't know. But what I can tell you is I feel welcomed when I go there," Cook said.

Cook has spoken out against trade tensions for months, even discussing the matter with President Donald Trump. Apple's supply chain has deep roots in the country. The company slashed revenue guidance Wednesday and cited economic slowdown in China as a primary reason for lower-than-expected projections.

"I do believe that it's in the best interest of both countries to have a very strong trade relationship. This thing is a big agreement between the countries, and it's very complex and it clearly needs updating, there's no doubt about all of that," Cook said. "Business can play a very key role in bringing countries together."

