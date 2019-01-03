This smart mug keeps your drink at the perfect temperature, but it will cost you a hefty $80

Ember temperature control mugs allow you to set your drink to a specific temperature and keep it that way for at least an hour, whether you're at home or on the go. After setting up an account, you control the mug via a smartphone app, which lets you adjust its temperature and track how much caffeine you're drinking. Ember comes in black or white and in either a 12-ounce travel mug or 10-ounce ceramic mug. Both sizes are $80. There's also a special copper edition for $130. CNBC's Katie Schoolov tests it out see if it's worth the price.