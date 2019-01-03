Last year was one for the record books for jobs, but market turmoil could slow job growth in 2019

Experts say to expect more of the same in 2019 in terms of growth. "We overwhelmingly consume services," says Megan Greene, managing director and chief economist at Manulife. "I would say the top sectors will be professional and business services and beyond that, education." Healthcare will be another sector to watch for growth, economists say, as will leisure and hospitality if consumers continue to feel confident and spend more.

As the housing market cools in the face of rising interest rates, construction jobs will likely slow. "It's a confluence of higher rates, a supply shortage and tax code changes with housing—I am not expecting a crash, but it probably won't contribute to growth," Greene says.

The factors that stand to impact job growth in the next year include the Federal Reserve's action on interest rates, oil prices, and what year two of tariffs look like. Sectors like manufacturing will be particularly sensitive.

"The trade war is starting to do some economic damage," says Zandi, which will continue if the Trump administration doesn't find an end to tensions with China.

And if market turmoil and losses continue into the New Year, the job market stands to be impacted.

"If this down draft in stock prices at the end of 2018 is sustained it will hurt and ding the job market, because it will take some starch out of consumer spending, retailing and housing," Zandi says. "But we should have another good year for job growth—not quite as good as 2018, but it should be a good year."