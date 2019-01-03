Last year was one for the record books for jobs, but market turmoil could slow job growth in 2019

The labor market over the past year was one for the record books with the unemployment rate at its lowest level in some five decades, and more than 2.27 million jobs added from December 2017 to date. An average of just over 206,000 jobs were added per month, as the economy showed continued strength.
"2018 was gangbusters," says Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "We had average monthly growth of over 200,000 juiced by tax cuts, government spending increases and fiscal stimulus."
The biggest gains in terms of the number of jobs added this year were in professional and business services, education and health services, manufacturing, construction and leisure and hospitality.
So as concerns of a trade war begin to heighten and stock market volatility continues into the New Year, what will 2019 look like when it comes to jobs and hiring?