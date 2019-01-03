Southwest Airlines founder Herbert Kelleher dies at age 87

Southwest Airlines founder and chairman emeritus Herbert D. Kelleher passed away on Thursday at the age of 87, the company announced.

"Herb was a pioneer, a maverick, and an innovator," the company said in a statement. "His vision revolutionized commercial aviation and democratized the skies. Herb's passion, zest for life, and insatiable investment in relationships made lasting and immeasurable impressions on all who knew him and will forever be the bedrock and esprit de corps of Southwest Airlines."

Southwest airlines was founded in 1967 along with Rollin King. Kelleher stepped down from the board in 2008.

