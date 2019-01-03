Personal Finance

These are the states most affected by the government shutdown, study finds

  • About 800,000 federal workers won't receive their paychecks because of the current government shutdown, which extended to its thirteenth day on Jan. 3.
  • A new ranking of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., evaluates in which areas of the country workers have been hit hardest.
  • If you live in Washington, D.C., your chances of being negatively impacted by the political impasse are greater.
A sign declares the National Archive is closed due to a partial federal government shutdown in Washington, December 22, 2018.
Joshua Roberts | Reuters
If you're a federal employee, you probably rang in the New Year worrying about whether you will get paid.

That is because a partial government shutdown started at midnight on Dec. 22. As of Jan. 3, the closure reached the 13-day mark. The longest government shutdown lasted 21 days, under President Bill Clinton.

Approximately 800,000 federal workers are currently in financial limbo as politicians in Washington struggle to come to an agreement on U.S. border protections.

If you live in certain states, your chances of being one of those employees working without pay or furloughed are greater.

That is according to a new study from personal finance website WalletHub, which ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Shutdown could last long time, says Trump
The ranking is based on five metrics: federal employment compared to total employment; federal contract dollars per capita; the number of families receiving food stamps; real estate as a percentage of gross state product; and access to national parks.

D.C. came in first in the ranking. The city also has the biggest portion of families who are receiving supplemental nutrition assistance.

States most affected by the government shutdown

1 District of Columbia
2 New Mexico
3 Maryland
4 Hawaii
5 Alaska
6 Virginia
7 West Virginia
8 Mississippi
9 Alabama
10 Arizona
Source: WalletHub

The states least affected by the shutdown were mostly in the middle of the country.

States least affected by the government shutdown

1 Minnesota
2 New Hampshire
3 Nebraska
4 Iowa
5 Indiana
6 Wisconsin
7 Kansas
8 New Jersey
9 North Dakota
10 Ohio
Source: WalletHub

The map below shows which areas have been most affected. Click on the states to see how they ranked.

Source: WalletHub

