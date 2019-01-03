If you're a federal employee, you probably rang in the New Year worrying about whether you will get paid.

That is because a partial government shutdown started at midnight on Dec. 22. As of Jan. 3, the closure reached the 13-day mark. The longest government shutdown lasted 21 days, under President Bill Clinton.

Approximately 800,000 federal workers are currently in financial limbo as politicians in Washington struggle to come to an agreement on U.S. border protections.

If you live in certain states, your chances of being one of those employees working without pay or furloughed are greater.

That is according to a new study from personal finance website WalletHub, which ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia.