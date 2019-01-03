US Treasury yields move lower after Apple's surprise revenue warning

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.6362 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9585 percent.

The moves come after Apple lowered its first-quarter revenue guidance on Wednesday. Chief Executive Tim Cook blamed a range of factors for the climbdown, including fewer iPhone upgrades and slowing sales in China.

In a surprise letter to investors, Cook said the tech giant's first-quarter guidance had been lowered to $84 billion, down from the $89 billion to $93 billion range that had been forecast previously.

The news prompted holiday-thinned currency markets to rush to safe haven assets, with the Japanese Yen soaring after the announcement.

On the data front, investors are likely to closely monitor ADP employment figures for December at around 8:30 a.m. ET. ISM manufacturing data and light vehicle sales for December are scheduled to follow later in the trading session.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $40 billion in 4-week bills and $30 billion in 8-week bills on Thursday.