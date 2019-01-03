Here's what every major analyst thinks of Apple's warning on iPhone sales: 'Biggest miss in years'

Major Wall Street analysts slashed price targets on Apple after the iPhone marker gave a sudden warning to investors on Wednesday afternoon, lowering its first quarter revenue guidance on a number of factors. Most notably, Apple said China's weakening economy was to blame.

Jefferies and Macquarie each threw in the towel and downgraded the stock to a neutral rating from buy.

"Biggest miss in years," Jefferies said in a note to investors. "Apple's business in China appears to be rapidly deteriorating."

"The bottom line is that we are late (obviously), but we can no longer recommend Apple," Macquarie said.

Oppenheimer said that the firm believes Apple's announcement "raises more questions than answers."

"We remain solidly on the sideline as we continue to believe investors are not pricing in longer-term risks," Oppenheimer said.

Apple stock fell 7.6 percent in premarket trading from Wednesday's close of $157.92 a share.

Here's what major Wall Street analysts were saying about Apple: