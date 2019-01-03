Watch the Powell, Bernanke and Yellen roundtable live

[The stream is slated to start at 10:15 am ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Three U.S. central bank leaders — current Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his immediate past predecessors Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke — were slated to speak in a roundtable Friday morning in Atlanta at the American Economic Association's annual meeting.

Market participants are expected to watch the event closely, with special attention to any clues from Powell that the Fed intends to change course from its current intentions.

Powell has rattled the market twice in the recent months, first in October when he said the Fed was "a long way" from a neutral and likely to continue tightening policy, and again in December when he said he did not expect the central bank to deviate from its balance sheet reduction program. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down sharply from its October peak just before Powell's initial remarks.

