Cramer's lightning round: 'Do some trimming' in Qualcomm if the stock rallies

Qualcomm Inc.: "Look, it yields 4 [percent]. I think they have the money. They can't lose the lawsuit to Apple. The problem is that, man, you are in cellphone hell, and I don't want you there because that is the house of pain. So as it rallies, and it can, I'd do a little trimming."

Momo Inc.: "Momo? No no. That is exactly the kind of stock I don't want you in. It's a Chinese stock. I mean, hey, listen: we're having a trade war to end all trade wars with the Chinese and you want some Momo? I say ix-nay."

Ciena Corp.: "[CEO] Gary Smith used to come on this show and I so enjoyed it. He's doing such a good job. Ciena is really kicking butt here. I think that Gary should come back on. Ciena had a monster good quarter."

AbbVie Inc.: "I think AbbVie has to do exactly what Bristol-Myers did. They've got to find a partner because they've got too much money in one drug, Humira. Now, I will say this: AbbVie's a well-run company. So was Bristol. But they needed to do a deal. I bet you we talk about that next week [at J.P. Morgan's annual Healthcare Conference]."

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson: "Ericsson should be kicking butt here and they're not. They should be the big beneficiary of all the Chinese turmoil, Huawei, but they're not, and that's because they're not that good a company. What a judgment."

