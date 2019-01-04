Federal judge extends Mueller grand jury by another six months: report

A federal judge reportedly has extended by six months the authorization for a grand jury that is being used by special counsel Robert Mueller to conduct his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and related issues.

CNN reported Friday that the Judge Beryl Howell, chief judge of U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. has allowed the grand jury to continue sitting until early July.

The term of the grand jury, which began reviewing evidence and taking testimony in July 2017, was set to expire Sunday, according to CNN.

A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.

