Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester says if inflation doesn't rise, Fed could stop hikes

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester told CNBC on Friday the central bank could stop hiking interest rates this year if inflation doesn't rise.

The U.S. economy is "in a really good spot," said Mester, who was a voting member of the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee in 2018 but not this year. "If we don't see inflation picking up and we see the labor market staying reasonably strong from where we are now that may tell us we're not neutral."

The Fed last month raised its benchmark interest rate for a fourth time in 2018 and lowered its rate hike projection for 2019 from three to two. That eventually led to a stock sell-off, which caused the the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq to see their biggest weekly losses in more than 10 years. The S&P 500 had its worst week since August 2011.

Fed chief Jerome Powell did leave the door open to other options this year, emphasizing "data dependency" and saying if data does not hold up in 2019 the Fed may change course.

